White House physician probed for alleged misconduct

The Pentagon on Monday announced a probe into allegations of misconduct of White House physician and former Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Ronny Jackson.



"The Department of Defense office of Inspector General has initiated an investigation into allegations related to Rear Admiral Ronny L. Jackson," spokeswoman Dwrena Allen said in a statement.



Jackson has allegedly appeared drunk on the job, even when accompanying US President Donald Trump on foreign trips.



Jackson's colleagues said he got drunk at a Secret Service going away party and wrecked a government vehicle, and earned the nickname Candyman among White House staff because he was willing to give out sleeping pills to others without prescription.



The allegations surfaced after Jackson was nominated to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs. He withdrew from the normination later but denied any wrongdoing.



Jackson remained at the White House but ceased to serve as Trump's personal physician, meanwhile the Pentagon transferred the case to its Inspector General's office for review.



Jackson gained fame earlier this year for giving a lengthy press conference at the White House on Trump's health, during which he heaped praises on his boss, saying that he was in "excellent health" and has "good genes."



Jackson, who had been working for years as a military physician since 1995, joined the White house medical team in 2006 and was promoted by then President Barack Obama to lead the team in 2013.

