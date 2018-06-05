S. Africa re-affirms commitment to BRICS

South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Monday reaffirmed the commitment to cementing the relations among the BRICS countries.



In her opening remarks at the Formal Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Pretoria on Monday, Sisulu said BRICS have increased its scope in the last ten years to cover economic, global political, security and social matters.



"There can be no doubt that our shared commitment to BRICS will bear fruit and we will make advances in confronting our common challenges and realizing our common objectives for peace, harmony and greater representation in global governance institutions," said Sisulu.



She said the BRICS foreign minister meeting gave them an opportunity to plan and work together, while stressing that BRICS holds the hope of most developing countries.



"We meet in the face of multilateralism under siege; when the integrity of international agreements can be hastily and expediently compromised. We meet when more and more countries take an inward-looking position at the expense of others," said Sisulu.



She said South Africa remains deeply committed to multilateral diplomacy, and called for the bloc to keep track on the challenges in the changing world but remain resolute on the BRICS dreams.

