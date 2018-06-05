Wife of former Malaysian PM appears at anti-corruption agency for questioning

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday morning to be questioned by investigators.



The case is related to a 42 million-ringgit (10.56 million US dollar) deposit into Najib's personal account from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1MDB.



It is yet to know Rosmah's role in the alleged scandal surrounding 1MDB, from which it is reported that hundreds of millions of US dollars have been misappropriated.

