China tests unmanned swarm boats with multiple capabilities

China recently tested 56 unmanned vessels in formation, marking China's potential to deploy unmanned swarm boats in future tasks.



The test was recently conducted by a Chinese unmanned surface vehicle company in Wanshan Archipelago near South China's Guangdong Province, reported Shanghai-based news website thepaper.cn on Monday.



The vessels reportedly avoided islands and reefs, crossed bridge tunnels, made turns and changed their formation while navigating through the area. The formation also formed the shape of an aircraft carrier and the slogan "civil-military" on the march.



It showcased China's technological capability in autonomous swarming by unmanned boats, and marked an important step toward military deployment of such vessels, the website said.



These unmanned swarm boats could be used in future tasks like escort, mine sweep, anti-submarine and anti-ship operations, electronic warfare, intelligence gathering and amphibious operations, with high efficiency, thepaper.cn reported.





