CPC, ANC agree to increase cooperation

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi pledged Tuesday to enhance exchanges of governance experience with the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa in order to bolster bilateral ties.



Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee Organization Department, made the remarks during a meeting with a visiting delegation led by General Secretary Elias S. Magashule.



This year marks the 20th anniversary of establishing bilateral ties between China and South Africa, and also marks the 35th anniversary of establishing ties between CPC and ANC, Chen said.



The CPC is willing to work with the ANC to strengthen high-level visits, enhance exchanges of governance experience and deepen multilateral cooperation to contribute more to China-Africa community of shared future, Chen said.



Magashule said the ANC attaches high importance to its ties with the CPC and he hopes that both sides will have more communication to benefit the peoples of both countries.

