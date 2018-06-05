Five detained for fabricating terror attack on SCO host city

Authorities detained five people in Linyi, East China's Shandong Province for allegedly fabricating and spreading terrorist attack information.



The public security bureau of Yishui county in Linyi said the suspects posted false terrorist attack information on WeChat chat groups. The suspects allegedly wrote, "Terrorists are already in Qingdao (a seaside city of Shandong Province)" and "Terrorists would detonate two bombs in Qingdao."



Qingdao will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit starting June 9.



Police said what the suspects wrote created a negative social impact, Legal Daily reported Monday on its Weibo account.



The 80th article of the Criminal Law of China calls for their detention on suspicion of intentionally making and promoting false terrorist information, police said.



Three of them were detained on Tuesday and the two others were taken into custody on Friday.



The ninth amendment to China's Criminal Law made promoting terrorism and extremism a crime beginning November 1, 2015.



Police detained a 35-year-old man in Hunan Province for allegedly threatening on Sina Weibo to stage a massacre at a train station in the province's capital city.

