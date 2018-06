Decorations for wedding cakes are shown during the fifth "Candy & Cake Show",in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 4, 2018. The show was held from June 1 to 5 this year, featuring the candy industry's innovations.(Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

Decorations for wedding cakes are shown during the fifth "Candy & Cake Show",in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 4, 2018. The show was held from June 1 to 5 this year, featuring the candy industry's innovations.(Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)