The first-phase natural gas pipeline system between Zunyi, a city of Southwest China's Guizhou Province, and Hezhang county, in Guizhou's Bijie city, gets fired up. The system is a key part of the 514.4-kilometer natural gas pipeline project across Bijie city. Upon completion of the whole project, with an investment of 2 billion yuan ($312.3 million), industries and Bijie's 9 million residents will finally be able to enjoy pipeline gas.