Mainland stocks end firm on services data

Chinese mainland stocks firmed on Tuesday, after data showed China's services sector expanded at a steady pace in May.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.99 percent to 3,845.32 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.74 percent to 3,114.21 points.



China's services sector expanded at a steady, solid pace in May, with companies accelerating hiring on the back of the strongest optimism for future growth in 11 months.



On trade development, China said its door to talks was open in principle, a day after the country warned that any trade and business deals reached with the US would be void if the Trump administration implemented tariffs.



Gains were led by healthcare firms, with bellwether Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine leaping more than 5 percent to a record high.



The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite Index were Guodian Nanjing Automation Co up 10.11 percent, followed by Kunshan Kersen Science & Technology Co gaining 10.02 percent and Guangdong Wencan Die Casting Co up by 10 percent.



The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shangying Global Co down 10.01 percent, followed by LONGi Green Energy Technology Co losing 9.99 percent and Tongwei Co down by 9.97 percent.





