Yuan slips on dollar demand, pundits await further weakness

China's yuan slipped on Tuesday amid rising corporate demand for dollars, and a growing number of analysts are predicting further weakness if upbeat US economic data keeps the greenback on a firm path.



While the dollar index eased overnight, market watchers predicted it would be supported by expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike next week and possibly two more hikes by year-end.



Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, reflected the dollar's dip and set the midpoint rate at 6.4157 per dollar, 51 pips or 0.08 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.4208.



The yuan continues to track the dollar's moves. With the dollar index swinging around the 94 level, buying interest in the greenback rose, traders said, adding companies that needed dollars for payments and financing requirements chose not to hold off purchases any longer.



A dealer at a Chinese bank said a short-term correction for the dollar index was unavoidable after it breached 95 last week, following a faster run-up than many market watchers had expected. But he stills sees further upside room for the greenback.



Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Securities in Hong Kong, also expects the yuan to weaken further in the wake of broad dollar strength.



The yuan "could hit 6.5 in June, the level seen at the year-beginning, if the dollar continues to strengthen," Hu said in a note.



The global dollar index rose to 94.078 from the previous close of 94.02.





