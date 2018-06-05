S. Korean team preparing visit to Kaesong for joint liaison office with DPRK
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/5 17:01:52
South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday that it is preparing for an advance team's visit to Kaesong, an inter-Korean border town of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to set up a joint liaison office with the DPRK.
An unidentified unification ministry official told local media that preparations were underway to send an advance team to Kaesong to establish the joint inter-Korean liaison office, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed on during their first summit on April 27, according to local media.
Senior-level officials from South Korea and the DPRK met on June 1 in the border village of Panmunjom, agreeing to let the South Korean side visit the DPRK's border town before June 15.
Kaesong housed the Kaesong Industrial Complex, the past symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation which was closed down by the previous South Korean government in February, 2016 over the DPRK's fourth nuclear test in the previous month.
Under the Panmunjom Declaration, which the leaders of the two Koreas signed after the April 27 summit, the two sides agreed to boost inter-Korean economic cooperation as well as to complete denuclearization and the alteration of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty by the end of this year.