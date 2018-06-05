Discussion on DPRK-US non-aggression issue not underway: Blue House
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/5 17:02:36
Non-aggression between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States is an issue to be discussed after declaring an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War, the Blue House of South Korea said Tuesday.
Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told a press briefing that discussion was underway on the war-ending declaration as US President Donald Trump said.
The spokesman, however, noted that discussion was not underway on the non-aggression issue, saying that if such discussion proceeds, it would become an issue to be discussed after the war-ending declaration.
The White House said the first-ever summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and Trump was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
The Korean Peninsula remains technically at war as the Korean War ended with armistice. After holding their first summit on April 27, Moon and Kim agreed to alter the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty by the end of this year.
Moon's spokesman told reporters that non-aggression is not an issue that can be discussed at the current stage.