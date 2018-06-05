Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Everyone in this area is an office worker who leaves home early, gets back late and seldom has the chance to meet with anyone. I don't think I have ever offended anyone."So said a man surnamed Ge who lives on the third floor of a building in a residential compound in Huilongguan, Changping district. In the early morning of June 3, Ge was woken up by noises coming from the window of his bedroom. He and his wife then found that there were several holes on the window and steel balls, with a diameter of about 8 millimeters, were stuck in between the two panes of glass. The couple attempted to find who was shooting the steel balls at their window but failed because there was not enough light. But fearing that they would be shot, they could not sleep the entire night. The next morning, they called the police. The police have started an investigation. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)