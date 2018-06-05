Famous Broadway musical set to tour Chinese mainland this summer

Jos N. Banks (left) and Lance Bordelon perform at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre on Friday. Photo: Li Hao/ GT



"You missed out on the best part of me. The part that made me who I am today," sang Jos N. Banks as the drag queen "Lola" at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on Friday. Dressed in a glittering red skirt and matching boots, Lola is one of the main characters in the famous Broadway Musical Kinky Boots.



Banks' performance on Friday was part of a promotional event for the musical's tour of China this summer. Kinky Boots will hit Shanghai from July 11 to August 5, then move on to South China's Guangdong Province from August 9 to 19, before wrapping up the tour at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre from August 24 to September 16.



Inspired by true events, the story of Kinky Boots begins at a Price & Sons shoe store in Britain. When Charlie Price inherits the rundown shoe store from his father, he accidentally meets Lola, a cabaret performer and drag queen. The two develop an unlikely partnership to produce a line of high-heeled boots to save the business and in the process discover that they are not so different after all.



"Charlie is a flawed person, a person we see on stage that is not perfect at all," Lance Bordelon, who plays the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, said at the Friday event.



"That is what I think I connected to, being able to see a person's flaws on stage. It is really refreshing for me to play a person who doesn't have all the answers."



When asked about how the musical can relate to the audiences, Lance said, "a lot of people can relate to being stuck in a life that is decided for them, but when someone can choose and be accepted for who they are, that is exciting."



While the musical is considered a classic now, it was not as well received when it first debuted in 2013. Neither critic reviews nor box-office sales were favorable at first.



However, less than a month after its debut, the musical saw a big jump in ticket sales. Around that same time, it received 13 Tony nominations and would go on to win six of them, including Best Musical and Best Score. In 2016, it won three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

"Kinky Boots is a universal musical, and we hope to keep up with the market of Europe and the US to bring this thoughtful popular musical to China," Li Zhen - the vice general manager of Chinese Dream Entertainment (CDE) Live, the Chinese company bringing the musical to China - said at the press conference.