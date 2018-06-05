Granny Zhu devotes her life to adopted black-Chinese grandson found in the grass

Like many teenagers, 19-year-old Zhu Junlong loves to play video games, sleep late and go running in the morning. In his eyes, he is the same as his peers. However, in the eyes of his 74-year-old "granny" Zhu Shuibao, he is quite different.Their unique bond dates back 18 years. On August 8, 2000, Zhu Shuibao heard the sounds of a baby crying from the grass on her way to a wet market in Pudong New Area. Out of curiosity, she looked in the shrubs and found an abandoned dark-skinned infant inside a bamboo basket, only with a note saying he was born on August 1."His body was covered with a rash [from being exposed to the sun and heat]," Zhu told the Global Times, "The only thing I thought was to save his life."Zhu brought the eight-day-old baby boy home and named him Zhu Junlong (literally "army dragon").At first, Zhu thought the baby's body was darker than normal simply because he was dirty and needed a bath. After finding that the strange color would not wash off, doctors at a local hospital informed her that the baby was of mixed-race parentage.Zhu herself has two sons and a daughter, but at the time no grandchildren. She asked her youngest son and his wife to take over parenting responsibilities for the orphan. Later, that couple had their own baby, named Beibei, who became Zhu Junlong's little brother."I'm no different with others. I don't think people can judge a person only because of his skin color. I'm Chinese and a local Shanghainese," Zhu Junlong told the Global Times in Putonghua from the Pudong apartment he shares with his grandparents.Up until now, most of their friends and relatives do not know all the obstacles that Zhu overcame in order to adopt her grandson and obtain a legal identity for him."I spent 15 years trying to convince the authorities to give the boy an identity," Zhu recalled, explaining that, in China, residents must have identity papers in order to enroll in school, receive insurance and other benefits. "I tried my best to give him a normal life."Zhu Junlong finally received his legal identity papers from China in 2014, which made his Chinese granny very happy. Young Zhu was allowed to enroll at a primary school as an exceptional case, but he struggled in the beginning due to his lack of pre-school education. He often skipped classes, preferring to climb on trees.Zhu Junlong's skin color also brought him some trouble, as it made him easily identifiable. When he and his neighborhood friends accidentally set a lawn on fire while playing with matches, it was Junlong who was blamed."I didn't start the fire, but I was the only child who could be recognized [because of my skin color]," Zhu Junlong grinned. His granny paid 500 yuan ($78) in compensation but maintained his innocence.Passersby in Shanghai tend to treat Zhu Junlong as a foreigner. Ironically, when foreigners try to speak with him, Zhu's poor command of English prohibits him from understanding them."Even my brother [Beibei] speaks better English than me. However, my Chinese is better than Beibei's," Zhu said proudly.Although Zhu Junlong calls Zhu Shuibao his "granny" due to her age, Zhu Shuibao is more like a mother. "I hope I can do everything to make up for him. But I'm old. Who will take care of him when I'm gone?"As a 19-year-old boy, Zhu has his own habits and hobbies. In order to comfort his granny, he lays beside her in bed at night. "But I can't sleep early, so I play with my cell phone," Zhu grinned.Zhu Junlong will study at Shanghai Jian Qiao University this September, majoring in computer applied technology. "I'm so happy that he got the college admission," Zhu said, admitting she has been boasting to her neighbors lately.Zhu Shuibao draws a monthly pension of 1,900 yuan, which will not cover Zhu Junlong's 20,000 yuan per semester tuition.Though the elderly grandmother is unsure about his future, the most important thing right now is that he has a legal Chinese identity, a proper education and is healthy."But I have some concerns whether he will have a bright future in China and a normal married life as a local," Zhu sighed.

A picture of Zhu Junlong when he was a little boy Photos: Chen Xia/GT Photos: Chen Xia/GT

Zhu Junlong with his "granny" Zhu Shuibao Photos: Chen Xia/GT