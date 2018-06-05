Learning Chinese

late-maturing generation



晚熟一代



(wǎnshú yīdài)

A: I've been thinking about a question recently. Why is it that I still feel like I'm a kid that hasn't grown up yet even though I'm already 28! I had a really good time last week during Children's Day.



我最近在思考一个问题,为什么我已经28岁了,但还是感觉自己是个孩子,还没长大呢！上周六一儿童节我玩儿得好开心的。



(wǒ zuìjìn zài sīkǎo yīɡè wèntí, wèi shénme wǒ yǐjīnɡ èrshí bā suì le,dàn háishì ɡǎnjué zìjǐ shìɡè háizi, hái méi zhǎnɡdà ne! shànɡzhōu liùyī értónɡjié wǒ wáner de hǎo kāixīn de.)

B: I feel the same way. Some people refer to our generation as the late-maturing generation. Basically, most young people's mental age is relatively lower.



我也有同感,有人把我们这代人叫做晚熟一代,就是年轻人普遍心理年龄比较小。



(wǒ yě yǒu tónɡɡǎn, yǒurén bǎ wǒmen zhè dài rén jiàozuò wǎnshú yīdài, jiùshì niánqīnɡrén pǔbiàn xīnlǐ niánlínɡ bǐjiào xiǎo.)

A: I feel it's not really fair to say that. There's nothing wrong with keeping a child's heart.



我觉得这么说有点不公平,保持童心不是坏事。



(wǒ juéde zhème shuō yǒudiǎn bù ɡōnɡpínɡ, bǎochí tónɡxīn bùshì huàishì.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





