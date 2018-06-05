Happy birthday:



Your worries will seem to disappear like magic today. This is an excellent time to fully recharge your spiritual batteries by engaging in relaxing activities. Money matters will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 4, 12, 14.



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



While it won't hurt to splurge a little bit today, make sure you don't go so far as to break your wallet. Moderation should be the name of the game when it comes to your spending habits today. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



While the light at the end of the tunnel is still a long way off, it is getting closer every day. Close friends and family will be the best sources of support to help you through these dark times. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A busy agenda will not leave you with much time to sit back and relax today. While this will definitely prove tiring, the good news is that you will have plenty of time to unwind once all your tasks have been completed. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



While memories can be fun to revisit, do not spend too much of your time living in the past today. The future is full of potential, but you have to actively pursue your goals in the here and now if you want to make them a reality. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



How you choose to spend your time today will have a huge impact on your fortunes. Time alone will set you up for some opportunities for you and you alone, while doing things in a group will make sure everyone can share in your good luck. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although the future seems distant and indistinct, it will arrive sooner than you planned. Focus your time now on establishing a good foundation for your career. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A world of fun is waiting for you tonight. Make the most of this time to just relax and enjoy your time off with your family or friends. Your financial luck is looking up, making this a great time for long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



It's time to make some changes in your life. You don't have to start with anything huge, the goal is to see what happens when you take a break from your normal routine. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Focusing too much on the little things may cause you to lose sight of the bigger picture. Your chances of success will increase if you set your sights on the long-term as you go about making your plans. Fortune will favor the well-prepared. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



The position of the stars means conditions are extremely favorable for travel. Even if you don't have a destination in mind, you can just hop in your car or on the bus and see where the road takes you. ✭✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although you may just want to turn off your brain and zone out after work, your time will be best spent furthering your knowledge about your field of expertise. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Fortune will favor risk takers. Take this time to explore something new and you may be pleasantly surprised by what you discover. ✭✭✭✭