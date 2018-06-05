Eurasian Media Forum 2018 bridges the world

The Eurasian Media Forum 2018 Photo: Courtesy of Eurasian Media Forum 2018

After three days of seminars and panel discussions, the Eurasian Media Forum 2018 successfully drew to a close in Kazakhstan's Almaty. Government officials, diplomats, scholars and journalists from across the globe were invited to the event to share their thoughts on some hot topics in the international spectrum, while the forum itself also showcased Kazakhstan's willingness to create deeper ties with the world.Since it was launched in 2002, the forum has taken its lead from the main events in the world in the preceding year to set the topics for the sessions. The annual Eurasian Media Forum in Kazakhstan brings together international leaders of opinion in politics, economy, social issues and, critically, the media.This year's event particularly focused on the cooling of international diplomatic relations, the return of cold war rhetoric, populism and the need for media to interpret the world with truth and objectivity. Some renowned figures such as Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, the former US ambassador to China Gary Locke and the Head of the Secretariat of the Director General of the UN office in Geneva David Chikvaidze were the panelists this year. The forum lasted for three days, covering a wide range of topics and discussions. The seminars on the first day were a series of modern media methods demonstrated by world experts. The second day saw the opening ceremony of the forum with a welcome speech by the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, followed by a speech by the Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek and an opening speech by the Chairperson of EAMF Organizing Committee Dariga Nazarbayeva, who is also the founder the Eurasian Media Forum. Later on that day and the day after, seven sessions were held by different panelists in which evolutions in different regions and sectors were brought into the discussions, including international relations, the European Union, trust in society, the environment and mass media.In the speech by Nazarbayeva, she welcomed the delegates, noting that the overall theme of the forum this year was "15 Years of Evolution" and all the changes that had taken place since the innovative communications platform was first established. She mentioned, in particular, the ways in which technological change had affected the younger generation and their access to new methods of communication, social media, smart phones and free internet access, as well as the impact on the media. "The forum was unlikely to influence the political history of the world directly, but at least it offered an opportunity to try to find common ground, sometimes between delegates with diametrically opposed views," Nazarbayeva said at the opening ceremony.The forum is also a platform for delivering an open Kazakhstan to the world. Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov said during the panel discussion that Kazakhstan was witnessing high turbulence and instability in the world order - much fear, rivalry, proxy wars and a confidence crisis in international relations. "But it is not as gloomy as I have described. It is not as bad as the dark times of the cold war when Kazakhstan was the border between the Soviet Union and China. Now it is a border of friendship, trade and investment," Abdrakhmanov said.For many, the content of the forum will take days or even weeks to absorb, yet the attendance for such an international gathering has been an interesting experience. A Kazakhstan journalist named David from a major media outlet in Kazakhstan, the Khabar Agency, said that he is happy to attend such an international forum in his own country. "Here at the forum, we talked a lot about political and economic spectrums not only in Kazakhstan but around the world, and we can understand by listening to them how to make our world better," he said. When talking about the role that the younger generations of Kazakhstan wish their country to play, he quoted the words from the country's leader Nursultan Nazarbayev - to live in peace, harmony and mutual understanding between civilizations.