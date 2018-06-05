Puzzle

ACROSS1 Boss of fashion5 Rodeo necessity10 Day worker14 Abbr. on a bomber15 Alcohol variety16 Having wings17 Pool table covering18 Make amends19 Load at the docks20 What many U.S. corps. are23 Your brother's kid24 Adversary25 Continued, as a decision28 Common seasoning30 Naysayers' answers31 Congo, now33 Roll for a big spender36 Streep comedy40 Giants slugger Mel41 Word with "moth"42 Ireland another way43 Pond organism44 Actress Mia46 Try to buy time49 45's moneymaker51 "You haven't been here in forever"57 Norwegian capital58 Type of salts59 Supporter60 King Harald's father61 Sifter62 Hospital cupful63 See-through item64 Handled props65 Females in cotesDOWN1 Copy a fabled wolf2 Handler3 Mighty wind4 Most frequently5 Paged quickly?6 Home storage locale7 Glittered8 In ___ (in lockstep)9 Butter? No, fake10 Performer's need11 Make giddy12 "___ Secretary" (TV show)13 Veep's boss21 Crude liquid22 Buck-wild fight25 Reverse26 Sonneteer27 It rises28 "Pen" or "ten" stick-on29 Handy appendage?31 Catherine ___-Jones32 Valuable card33 Emulate a blender34 "Bics" header35 Sketched37 Aloha alternative38 Pack groceries39 Sing to43 Recess44 Re-strengthened (with "up")45 Anticavity org.46 Emulate an eagle47 Battery-operated car48 Edgar ___ Poe49 Good thing for you50 Ben Franklin heater52 Elevation in Arizona53 Huge in scale54 Incandescence55 If all ___ fails ...56 Certain loaves

Solution