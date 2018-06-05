crossword

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Boss of fashion

  5 Rodeo necessity

 10 Day worker

 14 Abbr. on a bomber

 15 Alcohol variety

 16 Having wings

 17 Pool table covering

 18 Make amends

 19 Load at the docks

 20 What many U.S. corps. are

 23 Your brother's kid

 24 Adversary

 25 Continued, as a decision

 28 Common seasoning

 30 Naysayers' answers

 31 Congo, now

 33 Roll for a big spender

 36 Streep comedy

 40 Giants slugger Mel

 41 Word with "moth"

 42 Ireland another way

 43 Pond organism

 44 Actress Mia

 46 Try to buy time

 49 45's moneymaker

 51 "You haven't been here in forever"

 57 Norwegian capital

 58 Type of salts

59 Supporter

 60 King Harald's father

 61 Sifter

 62 Hospital cupful

 63 See-through item

 64 Handled props

 65 Females in cotes

DOWN

  1 Copy a fabled wolf

  2 Handler

 3 Mighty wind

  4 Most frequently

  5 Paged quickly?

  6 Home storage locale

  7 Glittered

  8 In ___ (in lockstep)

  9 Butter? No, fake

 10 Performer's need

 11 Make giddy

 12 "___ Secretary" (TV show)

 13 Veep's boss

 21 Crude liquid

 22 Buck-wild fight

 25 Reverse

26 Sonneteer

 27 It rises

 28 "Pen" or "ten" stick-on

 29 Handy appendage?

 31 Catherine ___-Jones

32 Valuable card

 33 Emulate a blender

 34 "Bics" header

 35 Sketched

 37 Aloha alternative

 38 Pack groceries

 39 Sing to

 43 Recess

44 Re-strengthened (with "up")

 45 Anticavity org.

 46 Emulate an eagle

 47 Battery-operated car

 48 Edgar ___ Poe

49 Good thing for you

 50 Ben Franklin heater

 52 Elevation in Arizona

 53 Huge in scale

 54 Incandescence

 55 If all ___ fails ...

 56 Certain loaves

Solution



 

