Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Boss of fashion
5 Rodeo necessity
10 Day worker
14 Abbr. on a bomber
15 Alcohol variety
16 Having wings
17 Pool table covering
18 Make amends
19 Load at the docks
20 What many U.S. corps. are
23 Your brother's kid
24 Adversary
25 Continued, as a decision
28 Common seasoning
30 Naysayers' answers
31 Congo, now
33 Roll for a big spender
36 Streep comedy
40 Giants slugger Mel
41 Word with "moth"
42 Ireland another way
43 Pond organism
44 Actress Mia
46 Try to buy time
49 45's moneymaker
51 "You haven't been here in forever"
57 Norwegian capital
58 Type of salts
59 Supporter
60 King Harald's father
61 Sifter
62 Hospital cupful
63 See-through item
64 Handled props
65 Females in cotes
DOWN
1 Copy a fabled wolf
2 Handler
3 Mighty wind
4 Most frequently
5 Paged quickly?
6 Home storage locale
7 Glittered
8 In ___ (in lockstep)
9 Butter? No, fake
10 Performer's need
11 Make giddy
12 "___ Secretary" (TV show)
13 Veep's boss
21 Crude liquid
22 Buck-wild fight
25 Reverse
26 Sonneteer
27 It rises
28 "Pen" or "ten" stick-on
29 Handy appendage?
31 Catherine ___-Jones
32 Valuable card
33 Emulate a blender
34 "Bics" header
35 Sketched
37 Aloha alternative
38 Pack groceries
39 Sing to
43 Recess
44 Re-strengthened (with "up")
45 Anticavity org.
46 Emulate an eagle
47 Battery-operated car
48 Edgar ___ Poe
49 Good thing for you
50 Ben Franklin heater
52 Elevation in Arizona
53 Huge in scale
54 Incandescence
55 If all ___ fails ...
56 Certain loaves
Solution