Hubei reports toxic soil dumping and illegal fishing in Yangtze River

Thousands of tons of contaminated soil were dumped close to a water intake source along the Yangtze River in 2017, according to the police in Central China's Hubei Province.



The dump weighing about 4,000 tons was buried by a local technology company at a wharf 200 meters from a water inlet along Yangtze River, the bureau said at a press conference on Monday, thepaper.cn reported on Tuesday.



The polluted soil was discovered by the department in April 2017.



Illegal discharge of pollutants and dumping hazardous waste in the Yangtze River has become a serious issue in the last few years.



The public security department of Hubei Province has tracked down 150 cases and 510 suspects have been captured, China Police Daily reported on Friday.



Another 3,400 tons of soil, contaminated with a neurotoxic insecticide, was carried on a cargo ship and being dumped at the river bank, a Grade II water source conservation area along the river, when it was detected by the local police and environment protection department on February 2, 2017.



The manager of the company, surnamed Xiong, has been arrested and the case is in court.



Information about six other big pollution cases in the Yangtze River was also reported by the bureau on Monday.



Huge amount of sand was illegally excavated along the river by various groups since 2017, the money involved reaching around 100 million yuan ($15.6 million), said the report.



Six suspects were arrested on May 4 for catching fish listed among first-class national protected animals, including the Yangtze sturgeon and coreius heterodon.





