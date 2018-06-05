Shanghai environmental change and status quo

For World Environment Day (on June 5), the importance of the local environment has received more attention. Shanghai Environment Protection Bureau just released a bulletin on the city's environment in 2017, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.



According to the report, the concentration of PM 2.5 reached 3 micrograms per cubic meter in 2017, down by 13.3 percent compared with that of 2016. Apart from PM 2.5, the concentration of PM 10 (inhalable particles) and SO2 , reached their lowest level.



Water quality also improved in 2017. But water pollution still exists; nitrogen and phosphorus pollutions are major indexes. In addition, the city's noise levels meet the standard requirement.



Starting Monday, citizens can report illegal environmental activities. The highest reward for informers who report crucial environmental violations, provide important evidence or make significant contributions to related cases is 50,000 yuan ($7,806), Laodong Daily reported.





