Century old memorial arch exhibited in city

A century-old wooden memorial arch is being exhibited at T'ou-Sè-Wè Museum in Xuhui district, Shanghai Observer reported Tuesday.



The patterns of this elaborately carved wooden gate are based on the characters of the traditional Chinese novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms.



This arch has been displayed at the World Expo in 1915, 1933 and 1939. However, some parts were sold after the New York World Expo in 1939. The arch has traveled abroad for around 100 years. It was not until 2009 that it eventually returned to Shanghai.



A woodcarving company managed to repair the arch with the guidance of experts from Tongji University. They compared antique photos to reproduce its vivid details.





