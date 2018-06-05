Chinese crayfish en route to kick off World Cup Russia

China is making sure FIFA World Cup hosts Russia are properly stocked for the upcoming event - with crayfish.



A train carrying 100,000 of the cooked crustaceans departed from Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province Thursday on the altogether 17-day trip to Moscow.



"Before eating, you only need to heat the crayfish for five minutes," said Cai Xin, manager of the crayfish packing company.



A popular snack in China usually prepared with red chilies, the crayfish will eventually end up in restaurants and bars in Moscow just in time for the month-long event, which begins on June 14.



The crayfish were also prepared for different spices to suit "foreign palates," Cai added.



However, the shipment may be anticipating the thousands of Chinese soccer fans attending the games who may be missing a spicy kick from home.



At least 36,841 tickets were allocated to Chinese fans since official World Cup ticketing began in September, according to FIFA.com.





