Wanted fugitive arrested after police chase at Giant Buddha park

A violent fugitive was taken into custody after leading arresting officers on a chase around a UNESCO heritage site in Sichuan Province.



The arrest Friday marks the fourth wanted criminal to be apprehended at Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area in the last 40 days.



The 24-year-old suspect surnamed Chen was wanted for holding two people hostage last July.



Police said the aggravated assault case involved Chen handcuffing the victims, pulling them hundreds of meters behind a vehicle, and beating one of them with a pick axe.



Police first received a tip he was in the area at 11 am Friday. Plainclothes officers apprehended Chen three hours later at the park.



However, Chen managed to escape officers and fled through the area's east gate.



He then led police on a half-kilometer chase that ended with him holding up in a house.



He was arrested hiding in a pile of firewood.



Chen was the fourth wanted suspect detained at the UNESCO site since April 22, police said.



West China City Daily

