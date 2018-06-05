Let ‘er rip! Students shred exam notes in mass graduation celebration

This year's graduating class at a Henan Province high school marked their moment of respite before the gaokao with a mass shredding of test notes.



Torn paper sprinkled down like snowfall from the five-story Shangcai No.1 High School in Zhumandian as hundreds of students yelled with joy from the balconies following their last finals, video shows.



Ripping up notes and study materials after finals is a popular way to blow off some steam for Chinese students ahead of the real test - the two-day gaokao, or national college entrance exam, which will be held across the nation on Thursday and Friday.



The video brought back memories for former students on social media. "They are eager to say goodbye to school, but what they don't realize yet is that school is heavenly," wrote Weibo user "lileixiangnian."



Some joked that the students were celebrating too early. "Wait until you get your scores first," wrote "freedomvvv."



Beijing Times

