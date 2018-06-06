2018 Beijing College Students Music Festival kicks off

Students sing a Peking Opera song during the 2018 Beijing College Students Music Festival in China Conservatory of Music in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2018. The festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Students perform folk music ensemble during the 2018 Beijing College Students Music Festival in China Conservatory of Music in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2018. The festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Drummers perform percussion music during the 2018 Beijing College Students Music Festival in China Conservatory of Music in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2018. The festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Singer Dai Yuqiang performs during the 2018 Beijing College Students Music Festival in China Conservatory of Music in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2018. The festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Students sing a folk song during the 2018 Beijing College Students Music Festival in China Conservatory of Music in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2018. The festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)