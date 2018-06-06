Aromatic industrial chain at Chongming Island flower festival

The annual Chongming Island Lavender Festival is coming again. From May 20 to June 30, people can go to Zihailuyuan Park and enjoy dozens of species of flowers and plants, such as Provence lavender, lemon verbena, perennial coreopsis, rose and Chinese wisteria.



Unlike previous years, this year at the Lavender Festival the sponsor also set up an Aromatics Research Centre in the park by joining hands with biological cell experts of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and international aromatherapists.



Their goal is to create an aromatic industry chain by integrating aromatic plant cultivation, ornamentation, sales, educational training and homestay development in one, so as to provide people with a green and healthy lifestyle and fuel for the China Flower Expo 2021 (in Chongming district).



Located at Chongming Island's Zihailuyuan Park is neighboring Dongping National Forest Park. Romantic theme attractions in the park include the Lavender Garden, the Matchmaker Bridge, the Lovers' Valley and the Love Museum.



In recent years, Zihailuyuan Park has been exploring more tourist products besides the "ornamental flowers and plants" so as to provide more diversified tourism experiences for the public.

World-class island



On April 9, it was announced that Chongming Island will host the 10th China Flower Expo in 2021.



The park has made a new plan for the long-term development - extending from the original single lavender and other aromatic plants to the aromatic industry chain so as to provide various aromatic products and experience services for tourists.



The aromatic industry is of infinite value and has great potential besides attracting tourists to appreciate the plants, said the park manager.



Previously, the park had begun to study and produce lavender essential oil products. The Aromatics Research Centre is set up to further extend the aromatic industry chain.



In the future, the park will also hold various aromatic-themed salons and launch aromatic training courses at primary, middle and high levels with the help of the faculty of IFPA (International Federation of Professional Aromatherapists) and provide part-time or full-time employment opportunities for practitioners of the aromatic industry.



In addition, since 2017 the park has planned and constructed six characteristic flower garden homestay buildings themed with aromatic plants. In the future, Zihailuyuan Park will continue to expand the construction scale of the flower garden homestay buildings and lead the trend of romantic and healthy leisure tourism in the world-class ecological Chongming Island.



The story is based on an article published on Touch Shanghai.









Lavender blossoms Photos: VCG

A girl smells the fragrance of lavender. Photos: VCG









