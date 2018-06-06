Kids' rock

Scores of kids get a well needed break from their studies at the Hand in Hand music festival in Beijing recently. Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

If there are children's movies, why shouldn't there be kid's music, says US-band Lucky Diaz. Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

Tong Haibin Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

Festival creators Rebecca Kanthor and Liu Jian Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

"Today, I was very happy," says this mom who took 3-year-old son to the festival. Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

The lights dim, and for a second, everyone seems to hold their breath. It's silent, but not for long as the children's whispering become screams of excitement as the screen flashes on and the theme song "Hand in Hand" sounds from loudspeakers, filling the hall with drums and acoustic guitar sounds.Hand in Hand, an international music festival for families, is touring in China for the fourth year in a row. On June 3, the creators, Chinese musician and author Liu Jian and his American journalist wife Rebecca Kanthor, brought it to the Beizhan Theater in Beijing.According to Liu, the project was born out of a love for music and a desire to share that passion with kids all over the world."I was not a cool kid. I was already 16 when I listened to rock music for the very first time," Liu told Metropolitan. "It changed my life because I suddenly had a dream. I hope that today's children in China can listen to cool music at a much younger age."Hand in Hand plans to bring 10 kid's bands from around the world to 100 Chinese cities during the next five years to let children in China learn about different cultures through music and bring more diversity to family-friendly music in China.The project takes a lot out of the young married couple who are raising two toddlers. But their drive has not wavered."We spent all our money. I borrowed money from my mom. She borrowed money from her mom, and it was still not enough. But we won't stop," Liu said."Our family and friends support our dream. We're really grateful," added Kanthor."It takes a lot of work, but every time you see the kids in the audience having such a great time and the parents having a great time, you're like, it's totally worth it."Back on stage, it's time for Latin Grammy and Emmy Award winners, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band.The lead singer in her eye-catching red tutu dress jumps and dances on stage while the kids sing along enthusiastically, some of them perched atop their dad's shoulders. The older kids sing and hold each other's hands, wave them in the air or clap to the beat of the song.Lucky Diaz sounds like something you would hear on an alternative music radio station. There are a lot of guitars, rhythm and fast and slow songs with lyrics about love, happiness and magic. It is indie music for kids, or as they call it "kindie.""We design music specifically for kids, for them to be able to connect with it visually and have an opportunity to imagine the songs," Lucky Diaz said. "There are movies specifically made for kids, so why can't there be music specifically for children too?"The crowd heats up even more as Hippe Grachten, a rock band for kids enters the stage. The girls and boys all go wild to the rock'n'roll tunes. It's not just the music that moves them but also the message conveyed by the lyrics, which are translated from Dutch into Chinese live on stage."We feel that it's important to tell the kids that it is OK to be different, that if you work hard enough, you will get somewhere, and that you have to be yourself and be open to everyone," the band's guitarist Daan Koch said.They don't think that their show is too wild and energetic for children."Kids from age four to 12 love it," the lead singer Jon van den Elsen said. "When we see these kids going wild, we immediately feel 15 years younger ourselves," Koch added.Seven-year-old Tong Haibin was one of them. He came with his parents, but had to leave the concert early to attend Sunday evening class."I especially liked the rock band," Tong told Metropolitan as he danced his way to the exit.Not only children, but their parents also enjoyed the rock'n'roll Sunday afternoon."It was our first time attending the concert and hearing famous kids musicians from abroad. You could stand up and dance during the concert; that was very exciting," Tong's mom said.Her sentiments were echoed by other moms who attended the event."We loved it even more than our daughters," two moms said. "We enjoyed dancing together with them, and the ambiance was fantastic.""Children's music in Beijing is huge, they have all kinds of things," a mother who brought her 3-year-old son to the music festival said."But what's special about that concert is that it gives a sense of freedom. I am a very introverted person, but today, I was very happy."As for her young son, he had a blast. "I had a great time," he told Metropolitan.