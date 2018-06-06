word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"During high-travel seasons, the rate to book a car usually goes up by 50 percent a week ahead of the holiday and 80 to 90 percent higher when you book the car less than two days before the holiday."So said a representative of China Auto Rental. The popularity of renting a car this month comes from a mix of students completing their college entrance examinations, Father's Day and the Dragon Boat Festival. The representative said that while some families who have children taking the college entrance examination rent cars to make sure their children get to the exam on time, more of them rent cars to go on family vacations after the exam is complete. Like booking airline tickets, the earlier one books a car, the less the car will cost and there will be a larger variety to choose from. Most return customers are aware of the price hikes, so pre-booking cars is happening earlier and earlier each year. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)