Electronic sports industry makes leaps and bounds

The 2018 China Cyber Game Summit Photo: Courtesy of China Cyber Game Summit

On the morning of May 30, China Cyber Game Summit was hosted at the China National Conference Center, Beijing. As a grand occasion and a benchmark of significance in China's electronic sports industry, the theme of this year's summit was "new electronic sports, new sports and new IP."The summit integrating the releases of the electronic sports report, keynote speech, round-table forum, partnership and signing and trade organizations attracted more than 1,000 people to apply to take part in the summit.Executive Deputy Secretary-General of the China Association of Trade in Services Tian Guofeng indicated that as a typical emerging service industry, electronic sports has benefits including the ability to expand its platform, share industrial technology and incorporate widespread industrial talent. The China Association of Trade in Services, director of the summit, will boost integration and communication of digital entertainment resources, create a national brand image of "China's digital entertainment," become popular on a global scale and take part in global market competition and cooperation.The ESCC Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei International Electronic Sports Invitational Tournament was hosted as well, which was a highlight at the fifth China Beijing International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). According to its host Huati Gaming, world champion athletes such as international table tennis league champion Zu Li, world champion in short track speed skating Shi Jingnan, future star of China's short track speed skating Ma Wei, world trampoline champion Ye Shuai and trampoline champion of the National Games of the People's Republic of China Huang Zhipeng founded an electronic sports team to meet the Korea team at the opening ceremony and provided sports fans with an epic battle.