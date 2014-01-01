Tanks for the ride: US soldier steals armored vehicle

Talk about a spectacular joyride: an US soldier commandeered an armored personnel carrier and led police on a chase along a major highway for more than an hour.



In scenes that drew comparisons with the anarchic Grand Theft Auto videogame series, the vehicle tore through streets, ignoring traffic signals - and the screaming sirens in hot pursuit.



Cops in the eastern state of Virginia were unable to deploy the stingers that might normally be laid out across the roads to burst a stolen car's tires.



Instead, they raced along behind the sand-colored all-terrain vehicle, whose caterpillar tracks were carrying it at speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour.



"This is INSANE!" posted Twitter-user @ParkerSlay89 with video. "Someone has hijacked a 'Tank-like' vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment!"



Kayleigh, a bystander, told local TV network WWBT, "Honestly it kinda reminds me of the Grand Theft Auto games where the tanks drive just in the middle of the city, it's surreal."



Virginia State Police Sergeant Keeli Hill told media the APC, which was not equipped with any weapons, had been boosted from a Virginia National Guard base and driven along a major road to Richmond.





