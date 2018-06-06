Woman arrested on birthday also gets cake

A woman in East China got two surprises from police on her birthday last week - an arrest and a birthday cake.



Police had taken the woman, surnamed Zhai, into custody in Shandong Province on charges of manufacturing and sales of counterfeit products worth 170,000 yuan ($26,579.94) on May 16.



That's when policewoman Huang Juan learned it was Zhai's 45th birthday.



"She is a single mother who would have been celebrating with her family," said Huang. "I didn't want her to feel too sad, so I suggested we throw a little birthday party for her."



Huang went out and bought a small birthday cake with her own money.



She and other officers then held their surprise party in a squad car for Zhai on the way to a detention center.



"I was so touched and couldn't help crying," a tearful Zhai told the media. "The police were so nice to me. They even remembered my birthday. I didn't even remember it."



Kankan News

