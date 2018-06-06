Man accidentally poisons himself using pesticide to kill head lice

A man in Central China was hospitalized after he used pesticide to treat his head lice.



The 38-year-old surnamed Zhang of Changsha, Hunan Province said he had most likely contracted lice from his daughter, who was home visiting from boarding school, on May 26.



Zhang explained it was a neighbor who told him to wash his hair with diluted dichlorvos (DDVP), a potent pesticide, something he tried on May 28.



That afternoon, Zhang began vomiting and exhibiting other serious symptoms.



Zhang was rushed to Changsha Central Hospital (CCH), where doctors treated him for organophosphate poisoning.



Hu Jing, his attending physician at CCH, said the pesticide was absorbed through the many hair follicles and capillaries in Zhang's scalp.



Zhang has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.



Sanxiang Metro

