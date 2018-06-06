First male-female panda twins of the year born in SW China

Photo taken on June 5, 2018 shows the female cub of the male-female panda twins at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Panda Ya Yun gave birth to the first male-female panda twins of this year Tuesday morning. The female cub weighed 135.3 grams and was born at 8:20 a.m. The male cub followed nine minutes later, weighing 148.8 grams. (Xinhua)

The first male-female panda twins of this year were born in southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday morning.Panda Ya Yun gave birth to the twins at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.The female cub weighed 135.3 grams and was born at 8:20 a.m. The male cub followed nine minutes later, weighing 148.8 grams."They are the first male-female panda twins born this year. The mother and cubs are very healthy," base staff said.Ya Yun, born on Sept. 10, 2010, is the youngest child of Ya Ya, who was born on the day of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Asian Games in 1990.

