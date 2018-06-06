First male-female panda twins of the year born in SW China

Photo taken on June 5, 2018 shows the female cub of the male-female panda twins at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Panda Ya Yun gave birth to the first male-female panda twins of this year Tuesday morning. The female cub weighed 135.3 grams and was born at 8:20 a.m. The male cub followed nine minutes later, weighing 148.8 grams. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 5, 2018 shows the male cub of the male-female panda twins at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Panda Ya Yun gave birth to the first male-female panda twins of this year Tuesday morning. The female cub weighed 135.3 grams and was born at 8:20 a.m. The male cub followed nine minutes later, weighing 148.8 grams. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 5, 2018 shows the female cub of the male-female panda twins at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Panda Ya Yun gave birth to the first male-female panda twins of this year Tuesday morning. The female cub weighed 135.3 grams and was born at 8:20 a.m. The male cub followed nine minutes later, weighing 148.8 grams. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 5, 2018 shows the first male-female panda twins born this year at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Panda Ya Yun gave birth to the twins Tuesday morning. The female cub weighed 135.3 grams and was born at 8:20 a.m. The male cub followed nine minutes later, weighing 148.8 grams. (Xinhua)