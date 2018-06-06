SCO Summit media center opens

The media center for the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit opened Wednesday to journalists from both home and abroad, according to the organizer.



The building covers 35,000 square meters and has a working zone of 10,500 square meters that can offer services for about 3,000 journalists, said Hou Xiaodong, deputy director of the center.



The center is covered by high-speed wifi and equipped with robots that can understand Chinese, English and Russian to provide information for guests, Hou said.



The center will be open from June 6 to 11. The 18th SCO Summit is scheduled for June 9 to 10 in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.

