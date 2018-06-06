DPRK calls on int'l community to back peace-building on Korean Peninsula

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Wednesday called on the international community, in particular countries which share responsibility for peace on the Korean Peninsula
, to back peace-building efforts there.
The official Minju Joson daily said that the ceremony of dismantling the northern nuclear test ground held by the DPRK Nuclear Weapons Institute on May 24 "testified in practice, not in words, to the firm will of the DPRK to join the international efforts for the total ban on nuclear tests."
"From the beginning of the year, the DPRK made clear its will to defend peace on the Korean Peninsula and make active contributions to world peace and security, took measures on its own initiative and thus made the atmosphere of detente envelop the Korean Peninsula," said the daily.
Calling the DPRK's efforts this year to work for peace "a great achievement," the daily said a "dramatic turnaround of the situation has been brought to the Korean Peninsula that had been harassed by constant confrontation and rising tension for decades."
"At this point, it is an important issue to build durable peace based on such an achievement," it said.
The DPRK dismantled the Punggye-ri nuclear test site last month to show its will to gradually denuclearize the peninsula.
DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet on June 12 in Singapore, the first bilateral summit to be held since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"The present situation urgently requires countries responsible for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula to take practical steps for peace on the peninsula from a responsible and serious stand and attitude," said the daily.
"Invariable is the stand of the DPRK to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and make active contributions to world peace and stability," it said.