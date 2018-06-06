Beijing bans bus honking during gaokao

Beijing bus drivers have been advised to refrain from honking on 381 routes near the city's 91 gaokao exam venues to ensure a quiet environment for test takers.



The 2018 gaokao, or national college entrance examination, is scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Beijing. More buses will run on the 381 routes to ensure smooth transportation for students, according to the Beijing Bus Group on Wednesday.



About 9.75 million students nationwide have registered for the college entrance exam this year, the highest in eight years.



The gaokao is considered a relatively fair way to screen and select candidates for higher education institutions.

