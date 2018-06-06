China's education ministry stresses importance of sound gaokao environment

China's Ministry of Education
issued a circular Wednesday asking various authorities at all levels to create a sound environment for the national college entrance exam (the gaokao), scheduled to start Thursday.
"Education departments and examining bodies at various levels should coordinate on noise control, as well as sanitary and epidemic prevention and heatstroke prevention to better serve students," the circular said.
The ministry reminded students to arrange their schedules properly and abide by exam regulations.
The ministry will work together with various departments to crack down on criminal activity related to the exam to ensure an open and fair gaokao.
About 9.75 million students have registered for the gaokao this year, the highest in eight years.