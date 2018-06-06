Foreign graduates of Shanghai universities debate staying in China to work

Houssam Mabrouk from Morocco was among the first batch of applicants to step into the job fair for foreign graduates in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ), organized by Shanghai Pudong New Area Administration of Overseas Talents. With his bilingual CV in hand and a confident look on his face, he moved from one stand to another, speaking with recruiters in fluent Chinese, trying to take away enough information from these companies. Mabrouk recently graduated from Shanghai University with a master's degree in international trade and hopes to find a job related to international sales."I'd love to work in Shanghai, because I spent three years here. I want to get some experience first, work here for three or five years and then go back to my home country," Mabrouk told the Global Times.Like Mabrouk, more and more foreign graduates choose to gain some local job experience after they graduate from a university in Shanghai with bachelor's or master's degree, thanks to the city's new talent policy.Overseas graduates with a bachelor's degree or higher from a Chinese university can now apply for jobs in Shanghai FTZ directly after graduation. Previously, two years of overseas work experience were required if they wanted to work in China.The job fair attracted 150 foreign graduates from 14 universities in Shanghai and other provinces as well as 53 companies in the fields of manufacturing, banking, biotechnology and medicine, with 478 positions in engineering, sales, international trade and marketing opened especially for these students.According to the organizer, 181 initial employment agreements were signed on site.To leave or to stay in China is a question that troubles most foreign students studying here. Many of them said that they see their time and experience in Shanghai as a practical supplement to their studies and a valuable asset when applying for jobs."At the beginning I don't care about the salary, I just want the experience," said Mabrouk. "I think the local job market is really open to us as foreigners, because now China is trying to attract more foreign talents," he said.Steve Hilger from Germany received a master's degree in international relations from East Shanghai Normal University. Hilger is presently eyeing a career in investment or finance in Shanghai, for "the better pay and a more interesting life than back home.""Right now I want to collect some experience before I go back to Germany," Hilger told the Global Times. He has thus interviewed with several Chinese companies and a few German ones.Likewise, Kristina Shevchenko from Russia attended the job fair to seek out an opportunity to stay and work in China as a sort of investment in her own future."I believe once I go back home with experience studying and working abroad, I become much more valuable to Russian employers," Shevchenko told the Global Times.So what is the ideal job for these students and what do they expect from working in China? Some graduates we interviewed would like to contribute to the global strategy of a company by utilizing their language skills and cross-culture experiences.Speaking five languages - French, German, Arabic, English and Chinese - Mabrouk thinks a job relating to imports and exports would be suitable for him, as it would allow him to travel to different countries."I would prefer international companies, because they are used to foreign employees and offer more opportunities to go on global business trips. I really love traveling," Mabrouk said, adding that he'd be willing to start at a minimum monthly salary of 15,000 yuan ($2,345).Hilger is looking for a global company where he can fully utilize his language proficiency and adapt his multicultural experiences. He speaks German, French and Chinese. Particularly, he is interested in Chinese start-up companies, which he believes offer more room for personal development."There are many new Chinese companies. They offer good opportunities and they are always looking for new talents. In a small company you wield more influence," he said.Hilger also expects to start at around 15,000 yuan per month, which would barely cover the high expense of living in Shanghai.The advantage these overseas applicants have over their Chinese counterparts is that they have been exposed to different cultures and languages.Trey Archer, sales manager of Z-BEN Advisors, who attended the job fair, confirmed this, saying he looks for new recruits who have a high level of English and the "soft power" to understand Western clients."A lot of our clients are Westerners, so foreign employees really have that cultural similarity. There is no culture barrier, no language barrier," Archer told the Global Times.He said that, compared to new foreign arrivals, those who have been studying in China for a while show that "they can live and operate" here."They are people who want to be in China. They want to develop a career here. We are looking for people who can do that," he added.Sun Meilin, HR manager from Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Co, is looking for a sales person to develop their new market in Europe and Asia.She said the company is developing in Belt and Road countries, so an overseas employee who speaks the language, is familiar with the rules and laws and who knows the local culture will make it easier for them.In 2017, they successfully hired a Kazakhstan national through the job fair in Shanghai. This year she hopes to hire an employee who speaks Arabic as well as majors in biological medicine."Sometimes a face is also a name card," she said. "It will be hard for a nonlocal to kick into a new market."According to Sun, sales professionals are well-developed in the domestic market, however a large number of talents are needed to help her company expand into the global market."[Foreigners who graduated in China] have an advantage in language and culture and do not demand overly high salaries," she said. "For many, a work visa is more important than the salary because it can help them better establish their career here," she said."The main target is to find a company that can give me a work visa," Mabrouk agreed, explaining that he turned down many high-paying job offers simply because they could not offer him a legal Chinese work visa.Since 2017, foreign students holding a bachelor's degree from universities in Shanghai can work in the FTZ. Previously a master's degree was needed, said Cai Min, vice director of Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security of Pudong New Area, where the FTZ is located.Apart from the visa issue, how to blend into local company culture and mix with Chinese colleagues is another huge challenge facing these overseas graduates."I couldn't say it's easy to blend in, but it's possible," said Hilger, who has gained some local work experience by teaching at Chinese universities and high schools.He found a big cultural divide between Chinese and foreign colleagues, and even between different ethnicities of foreign employees. "I am trying to bridge that gap by going to hot pot restaurants and KTV with my Chinese colleagues after work," he said.Shevchenko shares the same concerns. "First I will look at the work environment of the company, and if they can truly accept me because I am a foreigner. A job is something you do every day," she said.She added that foreigners who come here without knowledge of the Chinese language will be self-isolated. "In that case you will feel lonely. But for me it's not a problem," she said."I like this country. I will give it a try if it likes me."

Foreign students at a job fair Photos: Yang Hui/GT

A female foreign student asks about job information. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

A foreign student receives job information. Photos:Yang Hui/GT