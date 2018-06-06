Carving patterns on

The 2018 International Exhibition on Die & Mould Technology and Equipment was held on Tuesday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday.



Around a thousand of exhibitors from about 20 countries and regions exhibited their molding products and molding technologies at the fair.



Notably, one display attracted the most attention from visitors. On the surface of 108 eggs, images of heroes from the classic Chinese novel Water Margin were carved using a high-precision machine.



According to staff, each egg has a different shape, so it is necessary to measure its size and make a plan before using the machine to carve delicate patterns on its shell.



China has become an important molding product exporter globally. The total amount of molding products exported from China reached around $5.49 billion in 2017.





