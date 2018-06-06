First walkable bridge across Huangpu River

The lower deck of Songpu Bridge is expected to be transformed into the first bridge for pedestrians and non-motor vehicles across the Huangpu River by 2019, Wenhui Daily reported Wednesday.



Songpu Bridge is one of the first bridges across Huangpu River; the bridge was completed in 1976. The double-decker bridge was used for railways.



There are several bridges that connect the two sides of the Huangpu River. Most have been open for the public to go sightseeing or walking. But due to safety concerns, those bridges were only used for motor vehicles.



In densely populated urban areas around Shanghai, a demand for more walkable paths is growing.



Therefore, the local authority decided to transform the lower deck of Songpu Bridge into slow traffic lanes specialized for pedestrians and non-motor vehicles.

