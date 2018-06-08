Happy birthday:



Take some time out this weekend for some well-deserved fun. You have been putting in a lot of overtime at work lately; if you continue at this pace you are highly likely to burn out before too long. Your lucky numbers: 4, 7, 9, 13, 19.

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Life's pressures have been building recently, and they will soon push you to the point you explode if you do not take advantage of this weekend to get some rest and relaxation. If anyone asks you for help, just give them a firm "No!" ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Instead of waiting around for someone to come and rescue you, why not save yourself? Do not underestimate what you are capable of achieving when you apply yourself. Go out there and face life's challenges head on! ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



An opportunity to improve your financial standing will come to you this weekend. However, things cannot change without influencing your personal life. You will have to choose which is more important to you: time or money. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although a personal relationship may look okay on the surface, trouble is brewing deep down. Take time out this weekend to talk to those you care about. You may be surprised by what they have to say. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It's time to make peace with someone with whom you have considerable friction. A friendly gesture can be all it takes to turn things around. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Luck will be on your side so long as you don't push things too far. Little risks should not present any difficulties, but try and stay away from making major decisions. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Two heads will be better than one. You will accomplish more by working with others this weekend. Consider organizing a group that will be willing to work together for a common cause. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



It's time for a little something different in your life. This weekend will be a good time to plan a vacation with a close friend or romantic partner. Heading someplace you've never been will help give you a new perspective on things. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Take some time out to look into recent health issues. Something that feels minor may worsen if not dealt with in a timely manner. A night out with friends will lead to an unexpected surprise. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take special note of the events that are going on around you this weekend. Circumstances will create an exciting opportunity, but your window will be extremely short-lived. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although some things may not make sense right now, everything will soon become clear to you. Focus your efforts on building a solid foundation will prove useful in the near future. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Before you begin your next big project, take the time to tie up any loose ends from your last one. It will be important to look ahead instead of having to constantly look backward. ✭✭✭