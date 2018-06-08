Gismo China

Taipei-headquartered Asustek Computer Inc, also known as Asus, on Tuesday rolled out its latest premium notebook ZenBook Pro, featuring an eye-catching touchscreen where the touchpad would usually be.



The 5.5-inch and 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution touchscreen is as big as an iPhone 8 Plus and enables users to run apps created by Asus, including its calculator and music player apps, as well as Microsoft Office Word and PowerPoint.



It is expected to act as a complete second display.



Solar delivery vehicle



Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc has launched a solar express delivery service, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 10,000 tons every year.



The first batch of 50 solar delivery vehicles will be gradually put into use in the Beijing market during this year's 618 shopping festival, a mid-year online e-commerce spree launched by JD in 2010, which has fallen in every June ever since.



In comparison with previous delivery vehicles, mainly powered by electricity, the new solar-powered ones can increase delivery capacity by at least 40 parcels a day, according to a press release the company sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



Hidden selfie cam phone



China's rising star tech company Vivo plans to unveil its latest smartphone model Vivo NEX on Tuesday in Shanghai, which features a full-screen display.



According to a teaser uploaded to the company's website, the phone will be equipped with full-frontal display coverage and in-display fingerprint recognition technology.



In order to realize the bezel-less design used for the Vivo NEX, the company replaced the original front camera with a pop-up selfie camera at the top of the smartphone's face.



