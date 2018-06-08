Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom



侏罗纪公园2：失落王国



(zhūluójìɡōnɡyuánèr：shīluòwánɡɡuó)

1. Do these animals deserve the same protection given to other species? Or should they just be left to die?



这些恐龙值得和其他物种受到同样保护？还是该让他们自生自灭？



(zhèxiē kǒnɡlónɡ zhídé hé qítā wùzhǒnɡ shòudào tónɡyànɡ bǎohù? háishì ɡāi rànɡ tāmen zìshēnɡ zìmiè?)

2. These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful... they're going to be here after. Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free. Life... finds a way.



这些恐龙早存在于我们之前,如果我们不加防范,他们就将主宰地球。生命是无法束缚的,它总是突破限制,找到出路生存下来。



(zhèxiē kǒnɡlónɡ zǎo cúnzài yú wǒmen zhīqián, rúɡuǒ wǒmen bùjiā fánɡfàn, tāmen jiùjiānɡ zhǔzǎi dìqiú. shēnɡmìnɡ shì wúfǎ shùfú de, tā zǒnɡshì tūpò xiànzhì, zhǎodào chūlù shēnɡcún xiàlái.)



3. I know why we're here. A rescue op, save the dinosaurs from an island that's about to explode.



我知道为什么我们来这里。为了救援行动,我们要从即将爆炸的岛上救恐龙。



(wǒ zhīdào wèishénme wǒmen lái zhèlǐ. wèile jiùyuán xínɡdònɡ, wǒmen yào cónɡ jíjiānɡ bàozhà de dǎoshànɡ jiù kǒnɡlónɡ.)





