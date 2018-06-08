crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/8 0:03:42

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Some pet-speak

  6 Cover story

 11 U.K. network

 14 Small bird, small name

 15 Like a stuffed hold

 16 Slithery fish

 17 Elite Army group

 19 Pitcher's stat

 20 Raps musically? No

 21 Thin-sounding

 23 Applies, as jam

 26 Boats for heavy loads

 27 Very small

 28 What contacts contact

 30 Did well on

 31 Hysterical

 32 Hoedown honey

 35 Actor McKellen

 36 "I'll wait for your call"

 38 Earth-bird only?

 39 Genetic letters

 40 Owl-speak

 41 One-eyed deity

 42 Type of currency

 44 37-Down gerunded up

 46 Kind of angle

 48 Places for gamblers

 49 Famous deer

 50 "___ and Greg" (sitcom)

 52 Before in here?

 53 Bygone beloved Brit

 58 Member of the family

 59 City-involved

 60 Fish net

 61 "Depend" end

 62 Diary note

 63 English county

DOWN

  1 Car stat

  2 "Musket" suffix

  3 Be a borrower

  4 Time for home projects

  5 Medicinal shrubs

  6 Guinness and Baldwin

  7 Carefree adventure

  8 15th of some months

  9 Ante matter?

 10 Single occurrence

 11 Have involvement with

 12 Swiss city

 13 Modelers manipulate them

 18 Thing to tone

 22 Anger

 23 Fancy-free?

 24 Nut for a pie

 25 Civil War battle, now

 26 Cup edge

 28 Poem part

 29 What aces can be

 31 Open to question

 33 Type of acid

 34 Chest expanders

 36 Gym rat's pride

 37 Be wishful

 41 Some narcotics

 43 Bone of contention

 44 Damage

 45 Pass through a membrane

 46 Corpulent

 47 Industry big shot

 48 Street-smart, e.g.

 50 Pay-off target

 51 Eavesdrop

 54 Ashes storer

 55 A possessive

 56 Jet heading, sometimes

 57 "Oedipus ___"

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
