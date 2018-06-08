Puzzle





ACROSS



1 Some pet-speak



6 Cover story



11 U.K. network



14 Small bird, small name



15 Like a stuffed hold



16 Slithery fish



17 Elite Army group



19 Pitcher's stat



20 Raps musically? No



21 Thin-sounding



23 Applies, as jam



26 Boats for heavy loads



27 Very small



28 What contacts contact



30 Did well on



31 Hysterical



32 Hoedown honey



35 Actor McKellen



36 "I'll wait for your call"



38 Earth-bird only?



39 Genetic letters



40 Owl-speak



41 One-eyed deity



42 Type of currency



44 37-Down gerunded up



46 Kind of angle



48 Places for gamblers



49 Famous deer



50 "___ and Greg" (sitcom)



52 Before in here?



53 Bygone beloved Brit



58 Member of the family



59 City-involved



60 Fish net



61 "Depend" end



62 Diary note



63 English county

DOWN



1 Car stat



2 "Musket" suffix



3 Be a borrower



4 Time for home projects



5 Medicinal shrubs



6 Guinness and Baldwin



7 Carefree adventure



8 15th of some months



9 Ante matter?



10 Single occurrence



11 Have involvement with



12 Swiss city



13 Modelers manipulate them



18 Thing to tone



22 Anger



23 Fancy-free?



24 Nut for a pie



25 Civil War battle, now



26 Cup edge



28 Poem part



29 What aces can be



31 Open to question



33 Type of acid



34 Chest expanders



36 Gym rat's pride



37 Be wishful



41 Some narcotics



43 Bone of contention



44 Damage



45 Pass through a membrane



46 Corpulent



47 Industry big shot



48 Street-smart, e.g.



50 Pay-off target



51 Eavesdrop



54 Ashes storer



55 A possessive



56 Jet heading, sometimes



57 "Oedipus ___"





Solution






