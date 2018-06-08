Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Some pet-speak
6 Cover story
11 U.K. network
14 Small bird, small name
15 Like a stuffed hold
16 Slithery fish
17 Elite Army group
19 Pitcher's stat
20 Raps musically? No
21 Thin-sounding
23 Applies, as jam
26 Boats for heavy loads
27 Very small
28 What contacts contact
30 Did well on
31 Hysterical
32 Hoedown honey
35 Actor McKellen
36 "I'll wait for your call"
38 Earth-bird only?
39 Genetic letters
40 Owl-speak
41 One-eyed deity
42 Type of currency
44 37-Down gerunded up
46 Kind of angle
48 Places for gamblers
49 Famous deer
50 "___ and Greg" (sitcom)
52 Before in here?
53 Bygone beloved Brit
58 Member of the family
59 City-involved
60 Fish net
61 "Depend" end
62 Diary note
63 English county
DOWN
1 Car stat
2 "Musket" suffix
3 Be a borrower
4 Time for home projects
5 Medicinal shrubs
6 Guinness and Baldwin
7 Carefree adventure
8 15th of some months
9 Ante matter?
10 Single occurrence
11 Have involvement with
12 Swiss city
13 Modelers manipulate them
18 Thing to tone
22 Anger
23 Fancy-free?
24 Nut for a pie
25 Civil War battle, now
26 Cup edge
28 Poem part
29 What aces can be
31 Open to question
33 Type of acid
34 Chest expanders
36 Gym rat's pride
37 Be wishful
41 Some narcotics
43 Bone of contention
44 Damage
45 Pass through a membrane
46 Corpulent
47 Industry big shot
48 Street-smart, e.g.
50 Pay-off target
51 Eavesdrop
54 Ashes storer
55 A possessive
56 Jet heading, sometimes
57 "Oedipus ___"
Solution