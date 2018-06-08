DPRK, Singaporean FMs discuss preparations for upcoming DPRK-US summit

The foreign ministers of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Singapore Thursday discussed the preparations for the upcoming DPRK-US summit, said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Friday.



This is the first time for the DPRK's official media to report on the upcoming meeting between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, which is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.



"At the talks DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged in-depth views on further developing the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries with a long history and tradition in various fields and on the situation ahead of the DPRK-US summit," said KCNA.



Balakrishnan arrived here Thursday and he is expected to meet with Kim on Friday.

