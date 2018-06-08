Pompeo says to travel to S. Korea, China after Trump-Kim meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that after the June 12 meeting in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un, he will travel to South Korea and China to update those countries on the summit.



Speaking at a press briefing, he said that "I will be traveling to meet with my Japanese and South Korean counterparts after the summit to continue to coordinate with them. I will also stop in Beijing following the Singapore summit."



A press release from the US State Department said that Pompeo will travel to Seoul on June 13-14 and then will head to Beijing on June 14.



Officials of the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have been holding direct talks in preparation for the Trump-Kim meeting.



A comprehensive, whole-of-government effort to support for the meeting is underway, Pompeo said, referring to the US advance team in Singapore to make logistical preparations.



Trump and Kim will "certainly" discuss security assurances for the DPRK, improving relations between the two countries, he said.

