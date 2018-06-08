Expert meeting held in Tehran amid Iran's nuke deal stand-off

Experts from the remaining signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement met in Tehran on Thursday to discuss the stand-off concerning the international deal.



Delegates from Iran and other parties to the deal, namely, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, held discussions behind closed doors over the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Press TV reported.



European Union (EU) experts also took part in the gathering.



Participants of the meeting, a regular technical one of the group, sought to work out a mechanism to both go ahead with the deal's implementation without the United States and focus on economic issues when the US bans return.



On May 8, US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the JCPOA, claiming it did not address certain issues.



In response to Washington's decision, Tehran has threatened in the event that if other parties of the nuclear deal could not safeguard Iran's interests under the accord, Iran will move out of it and resume its nuclear activities at full speed.



Currently, Iran is holding talks with European countries on preserving the nuclear deal. The 2015 deal eased western and international sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

