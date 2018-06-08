Kenyan president mourns crash victims as searchers find black box

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday expressed shock following news that there were no survivors at the crash site of the missing small plane in central Kenya.
Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened and his government will offer any assistance to the families of those who perished in the plane crash.
"They can be sure that there will be a full review of our procedures, so that we can all understand how this tragedy happened," he said in a statement.
There were no survivors among the 10 people aboard the plane that crashed at the peak of the Aberdare ranges.
Kenyatta's statement came as search and rescue teams started evacuating the bodies of the eight passengers and two crew of the Fly-SAX whose wreckage was found in the Aberdare forest.
Officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Red Cross and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the bodies that were brought down from the mountainous crash site on Thursday evening will be airlifted to Nairobi for identification
The search teams said they have also recovered the black box from the Cessna C208 aircraft, which was on its way to Nairobi from Kitale in western Kenya and was reported missing on Tuesday after it went off the radar minutes after taking off from the Kitale airstrip.
Paul Maringa, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Transport
, had earlier told journalists in Nairobi that the search team confirmed the deaths after reaching the point where the 12-capacity aircraft crashed.