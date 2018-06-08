China hopes US will meet it half way: MOC

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/8 10:07:59





Speaking about a statement issued by the Chinese economic and trade consultation team, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said that the attitude of the Chinese side remains consistent and clear, that is, China does not want trade disputes between it and the United States to be escalated.



To implement the consensus reached in Washington, Chinese and US economic and trade teams held candid and in-depth consultations in Beijing from June 2-3 and made positive and concrete progress in many areas.



According to the statement issued by the Chinese side, the economic and trade outcomes reached in the talks will not take effect if the United States imposes any trade sanctions including raising tariffs.



During the consultations last weekend, both parties held in-depth and concrete discussions on some specific trade cooperation areas, particularly agriculture and energy, Gao told a press briefing. "China is willing to increase imports from the United States on the assumption that two parties meet each other half way," said Gao.



as well as expanding imports are China's established strategies. It is willing to increase imports from other countries, including the United States, to meet the people's ever-growing needs for a better life and the requirements of high-quality economic development, said Gao.



The Chinese market is growing and the China International Import Expo will be held this November, said the spokesperson, who also welcomed competitive products around the world to enter the Chinese market.



Gao said China will create an international business environment, provide more convenient, transparent, and predictable terms of trade to benefit world enterprises, including those from the United States.



Details of the consultations are yet to be confirmed by both sides, said Gao, noting that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is always moving forward to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes despite some twists and turns.



China is willing to expand cooperation and properly resolve differences through dialogue and consultations. It hopes the United States will make joint efforts with China to maintain the stable and healthy development of economic and trade ties between both countries, said Gao.

China hopes the United States will meet it half way and promote balanced and coordinated development of economic and trade cooperation between both countries, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.Speaking about a statement issued by the Chinese economic and trade consultation team, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said that the attitude of the Chinese side remains consistent and clear, that is, China does not want trade disputes between it and the United States to be escalated.To implement the consensus reached in Washington, Chinese and US economic and trade teams held candid and in-depth consultations in Beijing from June 2-3 and made positive and concrete progress in many areas.According to the statement issued by the Chinese side, the economic and trade outcomes reached in the talks will not take effect if the United States imposes any trade sanctions including raising tariffs.During the consultations last weekend, both parties held in-depth and concrete discussions on some specific trade cooperation areas, particularly agriculture and energy, Gao told a press briefing. "China is willing to increase imports from the United States on the assumption that two parties meet each other half way," said Gao. Reform and opening-up as well as expanding imports are China's established strategies. It is willing to increase imports from other countries, including the United States, to meet the people's ever-growing needs for a better life and the requirements of high-quality economic development, said Gao.The Chinese market is growing and the China International Import Expo will be held this November, said the spokesperson, who also welcomed competitive products around the world to enter the Chinese market.Gao said China will create an international business environment, provide more convenient, transparent, and predictable terms of trade to benefit world enterprises, including those from the United States.Details of the consultations are yet to be confirmed by both sides, said Gao, noting that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is always moving forward to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes despite some twists and turns.China is willing to expand cooperation and properly resolve differences through dialogue and consultations. It hopes the United States will make joint efforts with China to maintain the stable and healthy development of economic and trade ties between both countries, said Gao.